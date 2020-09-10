Liverpool coach Jurgen Klopp says he will never spend huge amounts of money in one transfer window like what Frank Lampard has done at Chelsea this summer.

The Blues have spent over £200m (($260m) on new players who include Timo Werner, Hakim Ziyech, Ben Chilwell and the club’s record signing Kai Havertz.

Klopp’s side, on the other hand, has only spent £11.75m ($15,2m) on left-back Kostas Tsimikas from Olympiacos while a £27m transfer for Bayern Munich’s Thiago Alcantara is yet to be confirmed.

“We live in a world at the moment with a lot of uncertainty,” Klopp told BBC Radio Five Live.

“For some clubs, it seems to be less important how uncertain the future is – owned by countries, owned by oligarchs, that’s the truth.

“We’re a different kind of club. We got to the Champions League final two years ago, we won it last year, and became Premier League champions last season by being the club we are, by being led the way we are led.

“We cannot just change it overnight and say, ‘So now we want to behave like Chelsea, now we want to behave like them’, now they’ve signed a lot of players.

“That can be an advantage, of course, but that means they have to fit together pretty quickly as well. It’s not only about bringing quality in.”

Klopp also insisted that the Reds could have another advantage in that there is less pressure on new superstar signings to perform.

“You cannot bring in the 11 best players in the world and just hope a week later they play the best football they ever will play,” he added.

“It’s about working together on the training ground. That will probably be an advantage for us. We’ve worked quite a while with each other, but I know people don’t want to hear that.”

