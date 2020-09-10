Knox Mutizwa says he is prioritising offers from Europe after attracting interest from that side.

The Golden Arrows striker scored thirteen goals last season, three shy of South African PSL Golden Boot winners – Frank Hellings “Gabadinho” Mhango of Orlando Pirates and Peter Shalulile of Highlands Park.

His performances have seen him linked with a number of clubs in South Africa and other foreign leagues.

But in an interview with the Chronicle, Mutizwa said he had told his management to consider European offers first.

He said: “My wish when I was growing up was to play in Europe, and that is the dream that I’m still pursuing. I think it’s now time for me to consider moving to Europe having spent four years here in South Africa. It’s my dream to play in Europe, and I’ve had discussions with my management and said let us first consider the offer from Europe.”

When asked about the interested clubs, the 26-year-old striker, however, declined to reveal the names of European and South African sides that want his services.

