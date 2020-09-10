Former Dynamos captain Murape Murape has been named new Real Betis Academy coach.

Murape is part of a selected technical team which will work under a technical director who will be appointed by the Spanish club.

The 40-year old was working as a soccer coach at Borrowdale Brooke-based The Heritage School prior to his latest appointment. This will mark his return to the mainstream football after leaving his assistant coach post at Dembare at the start of last season.

Other appointments will be announced soon and a number of retired local footballers will be engaged for mentorship programmes for the youngsters.

Meanwhile, the Academy will start operating in Harare from October if the coronavirus pandemic allows. The project is in partnership with local sports agency Athletes Sphere Management (ASM).

