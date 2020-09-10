The Kaizer Chiefs coach post, which became vacant after German tactician Ernst Middendorp was shown the exit door on Wednesday, has many options lined up as potential candidates to fill in.

Middendorp was sacked after a disappointing end to what was once a promising season for Amakhosi, who were on top of the league table for 28 out 30 rounds of fixtures only to crumble on the last day of the campaign allowing bitter-rivals Mamelodi Sundowns to win it.

In delivering the news of the 61-year-old’s sacking, club chairman and founder Kaizer Motaung, revealed that a replacement will be named before the start of the 2020/21 ABSA Premiership campaign, which is slated for later this month.

All indications point to former Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt taking over, with the Amakhosi hierarchy said to have approached the four-time league champion already.

Hunt professed ignorance of such when he was recently asked by celebrated South African broadcaster Robert Marawa, but that was before Middendorp was fired.

He (Hunt), is currently without a job after the Clever Boys’s franchise was sold to Tshakhuma Tsha Mmandivhandila (TTM) in June.

Another name speculated to be in the running is that of Bafana Bafana legend and former Cape Town City coach Benni McCarthy, who parted ways with City in November.

McCarthy has past links with Chiefs’ Soweto Rivals Orlando Pirates but is believed to be an ‘admirer’ of the Glamour Boys, prompting speculation of his interest in the vacant position.

A popular soccer publication in the Rainbow Nation Kick Off, now claims that former Amakhosi and Bafana Bafana coach Stuart Baxter is also being considered as Middendorp’s successor.

The Englishman is currently the head coach of Indian Super League side Odisha FC but is a fan favorite at Amakhosi, being the last man to lead them to a league title in the 2014/15 season.

