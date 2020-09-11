Aston Villa have given new signing new signing Ollie Watkins the number 11 shirt previously won by Warriors midfielder Marvelous Nakamba.

Watkins joined the Midlands side from Championship side Brenford for a club record £28 million this week and the club have announced that Nakamba “kindly gave him” the number 11 shirt.

“Marvelous Nakamba has kindly agreed to let Watkins take his preferred No.11 following his arrival from Brentford, the number that he wore throughout his three years at Griffin Park.

The Zimbabwean midfielder will subsequently take the No.19 shirt during the upcoming campaign, which was last worn by Borja Baston,” reads the confirmation on the club website.

