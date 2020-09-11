CAF has announced new dates for the remaining Champions League and Confederation Cup fixtures.

The competitions were suspended in May because of the coronavirus pandemic and the football body had proposed to restart the campaign this month.

But following a meeting on Thursday, the games have been pushed back.

The changes follow after Morocco requested to reschedule the fixtures due to travel restrictions in the country as a result of the pandemic.

The North Africans are represented in the last four round by Wydad Casablanca and Raja Casablanca who will meet Egyptian sides Al Ahly and Zamalek respectively.

The first legs of these semifinals, initially set to be played on September 25 and 26, will be played on October 17 and 18 while the return fixtures are on October 23 and 24 with the final on November 6.

The Confederation Cup semis have also been moved from late September to October 19 and 20 with the final on October 25.

Comments

comments