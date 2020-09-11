George Chigova has officially announced that he has left Polokwane City after five years at the club.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper’s contract was not renewed by the Limpopo-based side after it expired at the end of last season.

He was informed to look for a new home by City’s chairman, Johnny Mogaladi, at a meeting held on Tuesday.

Bidding his farewell to the club, Chigova posted on Instagram: “I would like to thank the Chairman of Polokwane City Mr Mogaladi for giving me an opportunity to be part of his team, I will forever be grateful, thank you so much.

“To all the coaches, technical team members, my fellow teammates and not forgetting our beloved supporters, thank you so much.

“You guys pushed me and helped me to be a better player. For that, I will forever be grateful.

“After five years, my time at the club has come to an end. Thank you for taking me in as one of your own, and all the best in the future.

“It’s not a goodbye, but it’s a see you soon.”

Chigova’s departure follows after the club was relegated from the South African Premier Soccer League.

The player’s next destination is yet to be confirmed.

Comments

comments