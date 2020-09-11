Former Bidvest Wits coach Gavin Hunt has responded to reports linking him with the vacant Kaizer Chiefs job.

Hunt is believed to be the favorite to take over the reigns at Naturena after the sacking of Ernst Middendorp on Wednesday.

The four-time Absa Premiership champion, who is without a job after the Wits franchise was sold to TTM in June, confirmed to South African publication Kick Off that there were no enquiries from the Kaizer Chiefs hierarchy as of yet.

“No, nothing, nothing, nothing. I’m on holiday boss, I don’t know. My phone sometimes doesn’t ring [laughs] because I’m on holiday,” said Hunt.

“I’m on the beach at the moment on holiday.”

“[Laughs] So I don’t know who is talking now [to me from Chiefs]. I’m in Plettenberg Bay my friend, so that’s it.”

