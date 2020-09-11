Reports from South Africa indicate that Zimbabwean goalkeeper George Chigova has joined SuperSport United.

The big goalkeeper was released by relegated Polokwane City this week and he confirmed that he was leaving Rise and Shine after five years with them, via an Instagram post.

Just after the confirmation, his representatives are said to have told South African publication Soccer Laduma that he has rejoined Matsatsantsa, the club he left for City five years ago.

“Steve Kapeluschnik has confirmed that his client will leave Polokwane City Football Club and join Supersport United for the new season. The Zimbabwean national team goalkeeper has spent the last 5 years at Polokwane but Kapeluschnik says, “We told the Chairman a few months ago that George was looking for a new challenge and he understood and accepted that,” reported the publication.

Comments

comments