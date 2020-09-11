The Confederation of African football has announced the 2020 CHAN finals will start from January 16 to February 7, 2021.

The competition was supposed to take place in April this year, but the outbreak of the coronavirus saw the games postponed to next year.

The opening match of the tournament will involve the hosts, Cameroon and the Warriors on January 16. This Group A encounter will be played at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé.

The dates and time for other fixtures will be released soon but Zimbabwe’s second match is against Burkina Faso before rounding up the first round with a game with Mali.

The football body has also announced the 2022 CHAN edition in Algeria has been rescheduled to January 2023, and the exact dates will be discussed with the Algerian Football Federation.

Group A

Cameroon

Mali

Burkina Faso

Zimbabwe

Warriors Fixtures (Other dates to be confirmed):

Match 1: Cameroon vs Zimbabwe – 16 Jan 2021

Match 2: Burkina Faso vs Zimbabwe

Match 3: Zimbabwe vs Mali

