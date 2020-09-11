Ronald Pfumbidzai is set to link-up with his Bloemfontein Celtic team-mates ahead of the new season after spending the last five months in Zimbabwe.

The left-back failed to return to his base in South Africa on time to finish the remaining games in the 2019/20 campaign due to travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic. He had returned home before the lockdown to nurse the operation which he underwent in February.

The 25-year old posted an update on his Instagram, confirming that he was leaving the country.

Preparations for the 2020/21 SA PSL season are set to commence in the coming weeks with the campaign scheduled to kick-off on the weekend of 9/10 October.

