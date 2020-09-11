Zimbabwean striker Tinotenda Kadewere finally made his official debut for Olympique Lyon in their goalless draw with Bordeaux in the French Ligue 1 on Friday.
The 24-year-old missed the season-opener, a 4-1 mauling of Dijon, because he spent most of the preparations for that game in Zimbabwe mourning his late brother Prince.
He was introduced in the 73rd minute as a replacement for Dutch winger Memphis Depay.
The game ended in a stalemate, with Rudi Garcia’s men evidently tired after most players returned from the international break just two days ago.
Comments
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.