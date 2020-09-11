Zimbabwean striker Prince Dube open his league account for Amaz with a superb brace in the 2-0 win over Coastal Union.
Watch the goals below;
Goli la kwanza la Prince Dube kwenye VPL ni hili hapa.
FT: Azam FC 2-0 Coastal Union.#AzamSportsHD #VodacomPremierLeague #LigiKuuTanzaniaBara #VPL #VPLUpdates #AzamFC #CoastalUnion #AzamCoastal @azamfc pic.twitter.com/JX6Cny8PTC
— Azam TV (@azamtvtz) September 11, 2020
