Former Kaizer Chiefs midfielder Abel Shongwe has blasted Khama Billiat, saying the Warriors star has been “disappointing and hasn’t paid back Amakhosi.”

Billiat had a relatively quiet 2019/20 season but scored two very important goals in the last two games though they could not help Amakhosi clinch their first league title since 2015, as they drew with Baroka and allowed Mamelodi Sundowns to be crowned champions in dramatic fashion.

The 30-year-old finished the season with three goals in total and Shongwe says that is a big disappointment.

“There are players there who are not pulling the strings together. They are no longer that hungry. Billiat has disappointed me. He has disappointed not only me but a lot of other people. I am asking myself why this boy is not doing it while he was doing it for Sundowns,” Shongwe told South African publication Soccer Laduma.

“For the past two seasons, he hasn’t done much for Chiefs. I don’t know what the motive is behind that. That boy is talented. He is quality and he’s got everything. He has never paid back Chiefs to be honest and I know he can do better than that. Hopefully, next season if he will still be at Chiefs he will do his best and come to the party,” he added.

Shongwe’s comments come less than two weeks after another ‘legend’ Mlungisi ‘Professor’ Ngubane also lashed at Billiat, accusing the Aces Youth Academy graduate of age-cheating.

