Veteran Zimbabwean goalkeeper Tapuwa ‘Campos’ Kapini says he still has a lot to offer and is not considering hanging his gloves any time soon.

The former Warriors captain, who is currently on the books of South African top-flight side Highlands Park, continues to impress between the sticks despite being 36 years of age and wants to go on.

“I still have the passion and fire in me that I think I have two or more seasons to play. If (Essam) El Hadary played up to the age of 47, who am I to retire at 36? I can’t do that,” he told NewsDay Sport.

Kapini also opened up on the possibility of a Highlanders return in the future should Highlands Park be sold as per reports in the Rainbow Nation.

“If the worst comes to the worst and I can’t find a club in South Africa; if things get better in Zimbabwe, everyone knows my blood is black and white (Highlanders). I had some offers with other clubs in Zimbabwe, which I cannot divulge for now but if Highlanders are willing to take me, I will come and play my last season at Bosso like the legendary Joel Luphahla did, before I hang my boots. I need to play for my beloved club,” Kapini said.

