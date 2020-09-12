Warriors captain Knowledge Musona’s Belgian Pro League side KAS Eupen finally registered their first win of the 2020/21 season after they dispatched Gent 2-1 on Friday.

Benat San Jose’s charges had not won any of their opening four games heading into last night’s encounter but finally registered a victory thanks to goals from Smail Prevljak and Jens Cools.

Musona played in a much deeper midfield role and was substituted late in the second half.

The win takes Eupen to 9th on the table with 6 points, having draw three of their opening four games in the Belgian top-flight.

