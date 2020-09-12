SuperSport United CEO Stan Matthews has revealed George Chigova signed a two-year deal with the club on a free transfer.

The Zimbabwean goalkeeper was a free agent after leaving Polokwane City where his contract was not renewed at the end of the 2019/20 season.

Speaking to the Citizen, Matthews said Chigova was signed as a back-up to first-choice Ronwen Williams after another Zimbabwean, Washington Arubi, had left SuperSport at the end of his deal.

“We have signed him (Chigova) on a two-year deal, he has been with us before and is an experienced keeper,” the CEO told the publication.

“Ronwen (Williams) is the number one George knows what he is competing against, and it was important to have someone with his experience. If Ronwen is out injured, we will need someone to step out.”

