Former Warriors and Dynamos coach Sunday Chidzambwa has urged Callisto Pasuwa and Kaitano Tembo to consider new challenges in their coaching careers.

Tembo is the head coach of SuperSport United in the South African PSL, and he guided his side to an MTN 8 triumph last season. Pasuwa is attached at Malawian top-flight club Nyasa Big Bullets and has won two successive league championships.

Speaking to the Herald, Chidzambwa believes the pair, who once played under his guidance, should now consider going for national team coaching jobs in the region.

“So far, I think they have done well at club level,” he said.

“Their next mission should probably be to try and go for national team jobs, in the respective countries where they are stationed, or elsewhere in the region. It’s an exciting challenge.”

Chidzambwa added that he is proud of what Tembo and Pasuwa have achieved so far at club level.

“I feel very proud of them. I am not surprised because these guys showed the signs during their playing days.

“These were the kind of players who always wanted to play and win. You could see the leadership qualities in them because they were disciplined, and they were also keen to learn new things.

“I think you will agree with me these are no-nonsense guys when it comes to discipline. This has helped them in their coaching careers. Discipline and fitness are key,” the former coach added.

