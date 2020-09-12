Arsenal players Eddie Nketiah and Dani Ceballos were involved in a furious bust-up during warm-up to the league opener against Fulham on Saturday afternoon.

The pair, who started on the bench in the encounter, shoved each other after Ceballos put in a needlessly-heavy challenge on Nketiah.

Seconds later, they pushed each other again before their team-mates came in and separated them.

Here is the video of the incident:

