Arsenal players Eddie Nketiah and Dani Ceballos were involved in a furious bust-up during warm-up to the league opener against Fulham on Saturday afternoon.
The pair, who started on the bench in the encounter, shoved each other after Ceballos put in a needlessly-heavy challenge on Nketiah.
Seconds later, they pushed each other again before their team-mates came in and separated them.
Here is the video of the incident:
You don't see this every day 👀
Dani Ceballos and Eddie Nketiah got into a heated exchange during a pre-match training routine 👜 pic.twitter.com/u1qMPuZ8Ux
— Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 12, 2020
Comments
Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge
If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.