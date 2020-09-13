Benjani Mwaruwari has warned Tinotenda Kadewere to remain patient in his first season at Lyon and accept the fact that he is an understudy for now.

Kadewere joined the Ligue 1 side in January in a €12m transfer from Le Havre, but he was loaned back to finish the season. The striker joined his new squad for the first time in July and made his competitive debut on Friday in the goalless draw against Bordeaux.

The Zimbabwean came on as substitution, playing the last seventeen minutes of the encounter.

Speaking to the Sunday Mail, Mwaruwari acknowledged that Kadewere might find it difficult to claim a place in the starting line-up, but he will succeed at Lyon and earn a bigger move to England.

“Tino (Kadewere) is doing very well, I have been watching him,” the former Warriors captain said. “But, I must warn that this season could be difficult for the boy, especially if Depay (Memphis) and the other top strikers at Lyon stay.

“Those developments should not affect Tino. He should humble himself and accept to be the understudy for now, but at the same time, he should keep working hard because anytime can be your time.

“Somebody out there is watching him and what I can assure him from my experience is that if one plays well in France, there is a huge chance of ending up in the Premier League.”

