2019/20 Absa Premiership runners up Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly made the decision on who is going to take over as head coach of the club.

The Soweto giants hierarchy sacked German tactician Ernst Middendorp after a disappointing end to the season as they lost the league title on the finishing line.

According to a publication in the Rainbow Nation, Times Live, the next Amakhosi coach is Gavin Hunt.

Hunt has been, for weeks, speculated to be on his way to Naturena and the publication claims an announcement will be made soon.

The paper also claims that Hunt has already informed those close to him that he is the next Chiefs coach and what’s only delaying the official announcement are the terms and conditions of the four-time Absa Premiership champion’s contract.

