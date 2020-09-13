Mamelodi Sundowns have found themselves in hot water after Bloemfontein Celtic launched an official complaint at the PSL over player eligibility in the Nedbank Cup final on Saturday.

Sundowns named Tebogo Langerman in their squad for the match but the player was on suspension after accumulating four yellow cards in the final league game of the season last weekend.

The player didn’t play in the encounter, but he took part in the warm-up and sat on the bench as his team went on to win the final 1-0.

According to the PSL rules, suspended players may not “be dressed in their game uniform, and they may not take part in any warm-up activities”, and if found guilty, the Pretoria-based giants will face disciplinary action.

Responding to suggestions that his side could be stripped of the title, coach Pitso Mosimane said: “You know my opinion about football, you must win football on the pitch.

“If you have to win outside the pitch because there’s something like this or that . . .

“I don’t do admin at the club. I focus on coaching the team, and if I have reports on certain issues, of course, I can’t be a coach who doesn’t observe all those things.

“But I don’t know about that. I’m not aware at this point. The management will have to tell us about all this. But you must win on the pitch.

“Imagine you are going to raise the trophy . . . By the way, there was this thing and where’s the trophy? And then you celebrate. I mean really?”

