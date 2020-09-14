FC Platinum are set to lose Silas Songani who is on the verge of joining Sudanese giants Al Hilal.

The forward had only signed for the Platinum Boys in January after spending several seasons in Europe. He featured in one match – the Castle Challenge Cup against Highlanders – before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Songani will undergo his medical at Hilal before signing a contract.

Should he completes the move, he will join Last Jesi who signed a three-year contract with the club.

More to follow.

