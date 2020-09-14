Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation Kirsty Coventry will today announce the way forward as far as the resumption of football in the country is concerned.

Football in the country has been on hold since March when government announced a Covid-19 induced lockdown as a way to curb the spread of the novel Covid-19.

Owing to the pandemic, the 2020 Castle Lager Premier Soccer, which was supposed to have started in March, is still limbo with no official communication from both ZIFA and the PSL when or if it will start.

The Minister has called for a press conference where she will brief journalists on the decision government has made in that regard.

