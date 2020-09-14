Minister of Sports Kirsty Coventry has revealed the government has given Zifa a set of guidelines that should be used in the resumption of football in the country.

The 2020 campaign is yet to start following the outbreak of coronavirus and clubs have not held training since March.

Speaking at a press conference on Monday, Coventry said the association would need to adopt a safe concept that will see the games played in a bio-bubble environment.

This means the season will have to get underway in a central location which is relatively isolated from the outside world to minimize the risk of the infection.

Zifa will discuss the proposal with its affiliates before responding this week.

