Warriors striker Tinotenda Kadewere has been tipped to start for Olympique Lyon when they travel Montpellier in Ligue 1 on Tuesday.

The 24-year-oldfinally made his competitive debut for Les Gones in the goalless draw with Bordeaux last week, coming on in the second half for Dutch hotshot Memphis Depay.

In that game, Lyon coach Rudi Garcia started with Depay, Mousa Dembele and Cameroonian Karl Toko Ekambi but there is, according to an article on the Ligue 1 website, a chance that Kadewere might make his first start tomorrow.

“Recruited by Olympique Lyonnais in January, former Le Havre AC scorer Tino Kadewere is hoping for his time when he travels to Montpellier on Tuesday (9 p.m.

On the edge of a week during which OL will have to play in Montpellier before hosting Nîmes Olympique on Friday (9 p.m.), coach Rudi Garcia should be tempted by a rotation of his workforce, in which several players are still likely to be transferred. He might want to bring some freshness, especially in attack,” reads part of the article.

In his press conference on Monday ahead of the clash, Garcia also hinted the lanky striker might start.

“Everyone is applying for a place in the group. After Montpellier, we will receive Nîmes so we need all the players. Tino (Kadewere) has missed a few training sessions lately, so he had to get back into the rhythm,” said the coach.

