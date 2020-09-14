Former Warriors striker Matthew Rusike seems to be taking a new career path after helping a South African player move to Europe.

The 30-year old announced on Twitter that he helped Lorenzo Gordinho to secure a deal with Danish top-flight side Viborg FF, hinting at his new job as a player agent.

Gordinho is joining the club after leaving Bidvest Wits at the end of the 2019/20 season in South Africa.

Rusike, who has last played for Stabaek FC in Norway, tweeted: Congratulations to Lorenzo Gordinho for signing with Danish outfit Viborg FF. Happy to have assisted you. Great player, great friend.”

