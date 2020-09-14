Manica Diamonds’ Last Jesi has completed his transfer to Al Hilal, signing a three-year contract with the champions of Sudan.

The 25-year old, who had been sent on a loan at FC Platinum in January, attracted the interest of Hilal when he featured in a Champions League tie in the group stages early this year.

Manica didn’t disclose the transfer fee but confirmed the deal in a statement: “Manica Diamonds FC have reached an agreement with Al Hilal for the transfer of midfielder Last Jesi.

“Jesi, who has been on loan at FC Platinum joins the Sudanese giants on a 3-year deal.

“Thanks for the memories, Lala!”

Jesi becomes the latest Zimbabwean player to ply his trade in Sudan after Edward Sadomba, who ironically became a cult hero at Al Hilal a couple of years ago.

Comments

comments