Alois Bunjira believes Khama Billiat needs to return to Mamelodi Sundowns to rediscover his top form.

The winger has had underwhelming performances since joining Kaizer Chiefs in 2018 and registered his worst record in a season in South Africa in the just-ended term.

Posting on Facebook, Bunjira thinks the only way Khama can top the list again is at Sundowns.

“After all has been said and done, I believe Khama Billiat should go back to Mamelodi Sundowns,” he said.

“Pitso Masimane loves Khama and has publicly said it many times. Sundowns play the kind of football that Khama fits into very well.

“In Peter Ndlovu, he had a big brother who saw it all and was guiding him. He never hid his brotherly love for Khama.

“For Khama to have such a great man like Peter as a fellow countryman at the club can only give a player that sense of security and belonging.”

Bunjira went on to claim that Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe also loves to have the winger at the club.

“Patrice Motsepe admires the young man, and Sundowns fans love Khama.

“They treated him well and showered him with all the real love. We all know what a great player Khama is and he needs a team where he can Express himself and thrive. Sundowns is the perfect fit.

“The hatchet should be buried if there was ever any hatchet. Zimbabwe needs a firing Khama,” he added.

