Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has signed a new contract, putting an end on transfer speculation.

The 31-year old signed a new three-year contract that will keep him at the club until 2023.

The club announced the extension on Tuesday with a livestream of Aubameyang on the Emirates Stadium pitch.

The contract is reportedly worth £350,000-a-week.

The deal follows after the Gobon international was constantly linked with a move away from the Emirates with the likes of Barcelona and Inter Milan said to be interesting in acquiring his services.

