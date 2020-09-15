Veteran goalkeeper Tapuwa ‘Campos’ Kapini might be on his way out of Highlands Park if his Twitter post is anything to go by.

The 36-year-old was the first choice goalkeeper for the Lions of the North after the Covid-19 break in the 2019/20 ABSA Premiership but the potential selling of the club has resulted in the future of many players there being shrouded in uncertainty.

Kapini took to the microblogging site to express disappointment in a latest development which might mean he is set to be shown the exit door.

“Just disappointed went for morning training today and after training the team manager told us that we are not in coaches plans, that’s life GOD knows why,” he wrote.

