Former Warriors goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini has detailed how he was treated by Highlands Park after waking up to be informed that he no longer has a job.

Kapini, 33, was the first choice goalkeeper for the Lions of the North after league football resumed from the Covid-19 break but after the club was sold last week,’the veteran shot-stopper was surprised when he was told this morning that he is not in the coach’s plans for next season, despite having been promised a contract before.

“I am now a former goalkeeper and captain of Highlands Park,” confirmed Kapini to renowned South African broadcaster Robert Marawa on his show¬†Marawa Sports Show.¬†

“One of the club’s directors told me not to worry my contract will be sorted after the bio-bubble, just to find out that the team has been sold and now to find myself without a job,” he added.

