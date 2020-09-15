Mamelodi Sundowns coach Pitso Mosimane has suggested football authorities in South Africa must not allow any foreign coach without a proven track record of success to work in the country.

Several foreigners have coached in the SA PSL including Zimbabweans such as Sunday Chidzambwa, Ian Gorowa, Norman Mapeza, Wilfred Mugeyi and Kaitano Tembo.

According to FarPost. co.za, Mosimane told the press at an event organised by one of their sponsors, Hyundai, that most coaches come to the country having won nothing.

“I just believe some of the coaches that come to South Africa, I think they must be screened,” he said.

“The same way as the English football sanction screening on players. Percy (Tau) can’t get a chance, probably we should screen because you can’t come here without having won anything. What are the chances of winning here when you have won nothing before?

“Let’s be honest, if I am an unemployed someone in Europe and I come here. So maybe when you take someone from a club in Europe, and you bring him here, that’s something else hey, but most of the guys who come here don’t have a job.”

