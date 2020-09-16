Unsettled Gareth Bale is ‘close’ to making a sensational return to Tottenham Hotspur, seven years after leaving the North London side for Real Madrid.

The Welshman left Spurs for the Spanish giants for a then world record fee of €100 million in 2013 but despite winning four Champions League and two LaLiga titles, his stay at Madrid has been characterized by a frosty relationship with coach Zinedine Zidane of late.

Bale has publicly-expressed his desire to leave Real, and his agent Jonathan Barnet has revealed he is set for a return to Tottenham on loan.

“It’s close but not done. It’s a complicated deal,” Barnet told AFP.

What is believed to be delaying an agreement between the two clubs, who have a good working relationship traceable to the Bale and midfielder Luka Modric transfers, is the Welshman’s wages, which are close to £500 000 a week before tax.

