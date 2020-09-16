Elvis Chipezeze has dismissed Pitso Mosimane’s accusations of unsportsmanlike behavior after the Mamelodi Sundowns gaffer took another swipe at the goalkeeper last month.

Mosimane and Chipezeze have always been on the colliding path with the fomer always complaining whenever their sides clash.

Despite Chipezeze missing the most recent meeting in late August, Pitso mentioned the Zimbabwean while criticising goalkeeper Ayanda Dlamini for time wasting.

He said: “This one (Dlamini) is a different one. They’ve got Elvis Chipezeze who is a master of sitting, of killing the game. This one I don’t know his name, I think Baroka they breed them.”

In an interview with CAJ News Africa, the Warriors goalie broke his silence over the accusations and explained why he does delaying tactics during games.

“It’s not antics at all,” the 30-year-old said.

“Rather, I call it game management. As a captain, sometimes, if I sense danger coming from our opponents, I have to be smart, tactical, strategic and devise manoeuvres to manage the game.

“It’s not always good to be dictated play by your opponents. We should rather counter their strategy. I call that game management.”

Comments

comments