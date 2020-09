FIFA president Gianni Infantino has congratulated Mamelodi Sundowns for their 2019/20 Absa Premiership triumph.

Pitso Mosimane’s charges beat Black Leopards 3-0 on the final day of the season to clinch the title in dramatic fashion at Kaizer Chiefs’ expense.

Here is the letter written by the most powerful man in world football to the Masandawana family.

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge Number to recharge: Airtime amount: Eco Cash number: {{error_message}} {{error_message}} If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.