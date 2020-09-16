Zimbabwe international Marvelous Nakamba played the entire game as Aston Villa won 3-1 at Burton in the Carabao Cup second round on Tuesday.

The 26-year-old started in midfield for the Dean Smith-coached side  in their first game of the season wearing his new number 19 shirt, after his previous 11 was given to new recruit Ollie Watkins.

Nakamba won 8 ground duels, made 58 out of 67 accurate passes as well as one crucial interception.

The midfielder also made 81 touches in what was indeed a decent start to the season.

Villa now turn their attention to the Premier League; they start their campaign with a home game against Sheffield United next Monday.

 

Comments

comments

Quick NetOne, Telecel, Africom, And Econet Airtime Recharge

If anything goes wrong, click here to enter your query.

Related posts:

  1. Club targeting to sign Nakamba banned from Uefa competitions
  2. Aston Villa and Leicester play out draw in Carabao Cup
  3. Nakamba’s Villa teammate on Man United radar
  4. Nakamba’s Aston Villa to face EPL opponents in League Cup 3rd round