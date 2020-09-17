Liverpool are closing in on their second deal in this transfer window after agreeing to sign Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara from Bayern Munich for £27m ($35m).

The clubs have been in discussions since the start of the week and the agreement is almost 100% complete.

Alcantara who is in his final year at German giants will sign his contract with the Reds until June 2024 and will wear the No 6 shirt at Anfield. Once the transfer is completed, the EPL champions would have beaten Manchester United in the race to sign the midfielder.

Liverpool have already snapped up Greece left-back Kostas Tsimikas.

Meanwhile, Gini Wijnaldum who is wanted by Ronald Koeman at Barcelona is expected to remain on Merseyside and see out his deal as things stand.

