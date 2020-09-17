Nyasha Mushekwi opened his scoring account in the 2020/21 season of the China League One when he netted a second-half brace in Zhejiang Greentown’s 4-0 win over Jiangxi Liansheng on Wednesday.

The former Warriors striker came from the bench at halftime to find the back of the net for the first time on the day in the 49th minute before sealing the team’s victory on the hour.

Mushekwi replaced South Africa international Dino Ndlovu who was also on the scoresheet, netting the opener in the 8th minute.

The 33-year old has now featured in Greentown’s first two games of the season, having played for 78 minutes in the 1-1 draw at Guizhou Zhicheng over the weekend.

The team currently sits on top of the League One Group B table with four points.

Comments

comments