South Africa’s National First Division (NFD) side TS Galaxy has confirmed the purchase of Highlands Park’s PSL franchise ahead of the new season.

The team will relocate to Mpumalanga and play under the Galaxy name.

The new management is expected to keep most of the Highlands squad, or at least those willing to move away from Johannesburg.

In a statement issued on Thursday, the club said: “TS Galaxy Football Club is proud to officially announce the acquisition of the status of Premiership division club, Highlands Park FC.

“The acquisition comes at the back of lengthy and delicate discussions, where a mutual agreement was finally reached by both parties.”

Galaxy have also revealed their new technical set-up following the re-appointment of former head coach Dan Malesela. Esau Mtsweni will be the assistant coach while former Bidvest Wits goalkeeper coach Tyron Damons also joins the fold.

Meanwhile, Tapuwa Kapini, who was the captain of Highlands Park, will not be part of the new team after he was told to look for a new club a few days ago.

