Uefa have announced the final nominees for the 2019/20 Champions League positional awards.

The winners will be named – along with the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and UEFA Women’s Player of the Year – during the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Nyon, Switzerland on Thursday 1 October.

Here are the final nominees:

Goalkeeper Of The Year:

Keylor Navas (Costa Rica – Paris Saint-Germain)

Manuel Neuer (Germany – FC Bayern München)

Jan Oblak (Slovenia – Club Atlético de Madrid)

Defender Of The Year:

David Alaba (Austria – FC Bayern München)

Alphonso Davies (Canada – FC Bayern München)

Joshua Kimmich (Germany – FC Bayern München)

Midfielder Of The Year:

Thiago Alcántara (Spain – FC Bayern München)

Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium – Manchester City FC)

Thomas Müller (Germany – FC Bayern München)

Forward Of The Year:

Robert Lewandowski (Poland – FC Bayern München)

Kylian Mbappé (France – Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar (Brazil – Paris Saint-Germain)

