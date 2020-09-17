Uefa have announced the final nominees for the 2019/20 Champions League positional awards.
The winners will be named – along with the UEFA Men’s Player of the Year and UEFA Women’s Player of the Year – during the 2020/21 UEFA Champions League group stage draw in Nyon, Switzerland on Thursday 1 October.
Here are the final nominees:
Goalkeeper Of The Year:
Keylor Navas (Costa Rica – Paris Saint-Germain)
Manuel Neuer (Germany – FC Bayern München)
Jan Oblak (Slovenia – Club Atlético de Madrid)
Defender Of The Year:
David Alaba (Austria – FC Bayern München)
Alphonso Davies (Canada – FC Bayern München)
Joshua Kimmich (Germany – FC Bayern München)
Midfielder Of The Year:
Thiago Alcántara (Spain – FC Bayern München)
Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium – Manchester City FC)
Thomas Müller (Germany – FC Bayern München)
Forward Of The Year:
Robert Lewandowski (Poland – FC Bayern München)
Kylian Mbappé (France – Paris Saint-Germain)
Neymar (Brazil – Paris Saint-Germain)
