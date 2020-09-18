This week started like any other as far as Zimbabweans are concerned.

The skyrocketing prices of basic commodities continues to characterize life in the country for many, which is something that people are used to starting a week with anyway.

For local football fans however, Warriors enthusiasts to be precise, this week was a bit constructive as far progress and expectations are concerned.

With the Algeria blockbuster double-header looming, and with the ZIFA board characteristically casting a blind eye on the need for there to be friendly matches in preparation for it, fans can at least find comfort in knowing that their beloved players are making progress in Europe.

Three months ago, very few would have predicted that the name Marvelous Nakamba would be called out by commentators in the English top-flight.

Aston Villa looked down and out and even though they narrowly survived the chop, many still predicted Nakamba would be shown the exit door. He wasn’t, thankfully, and actually started in a strong team named by coach Dean Smith for the Carabao Cup second round clash at Burton Albion.

To put icing on the cake, the midfielder even played the entire 90 minutes, something that hadn’t happened in a very long time.

Nakamba’s Warriors midfield partner Marshall Munetsi’s Europa League dream finally came to pass.

The tough-tackling midfielder debuted in Europe’ second tier club competition against Swiss side Servette and experienced every minute of it; his Stade de Reims progressing to the next round thanks to a 1-0 win.

Another big accomplishment celebrated by Zimbabweans this week is that of Tino Kadewere.

The lanky striker made his first start for French side Olympique Lyon in their league clash at Montpellier.

Even though Les Gones went down 1-2 and Kadewere was replaced by Dutch whiz Memphis Depay ten minutes into the second stanza, the fact that he started and that he can be trusted by coach Rudi Garcia to do so had Warriors fans singing along to Busy Signal’s ‘Dreams of Brighter Days.’

Across the Limpopo, the appointment of new Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is not only of interest to the ever-demanding Amakhosi fans, but also Warriors supporters.

The hope of Warriors poster boy Khama Billiat rekindling his form lies in the hands of Hunt.

It is not a coincidence that of all the coaches that Billiat has been under in the last five years, both at club and national level, he hasn’t been at his best only under the sacked Ernst Middendorp.

Productive wise, is this the best week for the Warriors in a long time?

