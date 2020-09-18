Tinotenda Kadewere has returned to the substitute bench for Olympique Lyon’s clash against Nimes this evening.
Kadewere started in Lyon’s 2-1 loss to Montepellier earlier in the week. Memphis Depay has retained his starting place and will lead the attacking line.
Le XI de départ lyonnais pour affronter le @nimesolympique ! 👊🔴🔵#OLNO pic.twitter.com/96cwh9mvju
— Olympique Lyonnais (@OL) September 18, 2020
Meanwhile, Kadewere has been handed the number 11 jersey for the rest of the season with Depay beginning handed the number 10 jersey.
