Tinotenda Kadewere has returned to the substitute bench for Olympique Lyon’s clash against Nimes this evening.

 

Kadewere started in Lyon’s 2-1 loss to Montepellier earlier in the week. Memphis Depay has retained his starting place and will lead the attacking line.

 

Meanwhile, Kadewere has been handed the number 11 jersey for the rest of the season with Depay beginning handed the number 10 jersey.

