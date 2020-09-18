The South African Football Players’ Union (SAFPU) has confirmed a meeting with about nine players whose future at Highlands Park is in doubt following the sale of the team’s PSL franchise to Tim Sukazi of TS Galaxy.

Zimbabwean goalkeeper Tapuwa Kapini is among the affected players after he was told to look for a new team early in the week.

Speaking to KickOff.com, SAFPU deputy general secretary Calvin Motloung said the meeting happened on Thursday at the organisation’s offices in Johannesburg.

“Yes, we had a meeting with the players today. Everything went very well, and we heard their side of the story,” he said.

“Our next step now is to engage with Highlands Park and try to find solutions. The players still have contracts with the club, and they have been told they are not part of the team [at TS Galaxy]. They can’t be left stranded like that.”

Comments

comments