Tino Kadewere has a new squad number at Olympique Lyon.

The Zimbabwean striker will now wear Les Gones’ number 11 shirt, previously worn by Dutchman Memphis Depay, who moves to the number 10 shirt.

Lyon took to their Twitter to announce the new changes.

👕 New shirt number – famba Tino! 🇿🇼 pic.twitter.com/kHwdk7Brlo — OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) September 18, 2020

Meanwhile, the striker is starting on the bench in the match against Nimes at 9 pm.

His other other appearances came in the midweek fixture versus Montpellier, where he started and played for 55 minutes, and against Bordeaux.

