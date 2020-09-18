Mamelodi Sundowns have announced their latest additions to the team ahead of the new season.

The South African PSL champions have snapped up Peter Shalulile, who won the PSL’s Golden Boot last term, and Mothobi Mvala from Highlands Park. The players signed 5-year contracts.

Announcing the news, the club said: “Mamelodi Sundowns have secured the services of Highlands Park star striker Peter Shalulile and midfielder Mothobi Mvala on 5-year deals.”

The arrival of the pair follows after the club has already signed a couple of players that include 20-year old Luvuyo Phewa from Real Kings and former Black Leopards midfielder Lesedi Kapinga.

Aubrey Modiba is on his way in after leaving city rivals SuperSport United at the end of the previous season.

Comments

comments