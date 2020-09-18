Triangle United are leading the campaign to help a female senior citizen whose picture has gone viral.

The 74-year old granny was pictured while building her round hut in Chiredzi, and the photography touched several people who expressed their desire to help her.

The Sugar Boys asked to locate the lady and assist her in her situation.

Posting the update on Twitter, the PSL club confirmed they have found the senior citizen and will open a channel for donations.

“Finally, granny has been located now, and we look forward (to see) how we can help her.

“Those who are willing to help her you can contact us so we can help you with directions on how to reach Gogo.

“She desperately needs urgent help,” reads a tweet by Triangle.

