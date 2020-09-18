The Zimbabwe Football Association (ZIFA)’s grounds inspection committee has up to this Sunday to produce a report to CAF on progress made in the renovations of stadiums in the country, it has emerged.

All arenas in the Zimbabwe are currently banned by the regional body due to their failure to meet required standards, a setback which might force the Warriors to host Algeria in the AFCON qualifier slated for November, at a neutral venue.

According to The Herald, ZIFA have up to Sunday to present the report of what has been done at the National Sports Stadium and Babourfields in terms of renovations, with the continental governing body then determining, based on the submitted report, if its necessary to dispatch an inspection team.

“We are done with the inspections at the National Sports Stadium and Barbourfields and we have compiled a report that is going to be sent to CAF,’’ said Mabhena,” the head of the ZIFA grounds inspection committee Piraishe Mabhena told the publication.

