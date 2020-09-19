Bournemouth coach Jason Tindal has praised Jordan Zemura’s performances in the League Cup victory against Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

The Zimbabwean defender played the entire minutes of the game and converted his penalty kick in the shootout which his side won 11-10. The encounter marked his first appearance for the senior team in a competitive match.

Asked for his assessment of the 20-year old’s debut, as well as that of Nnamdi Ofoborh who also made his Cherries bow, coach Tindall told the Bournemouth Echo newspaper: “I thought he was excellent, JZ (Jordan Zemura). As was Nnamdi who has come in.

“It was great to see JZ, Nnamdi, Jack Simpson and Sam Surridge start, (players) who have come through the youth set-up, which is really promising for the kids coming through for the future.

“I felt all those players conducted themselves very well and delivered a really good performance.”

Zemura joined Bournemouth’s academy from Charlton Athletic last year and has been with the senior squad since pre-season camp.

