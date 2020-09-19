Tendayi Darikwa returned to Nottingham Forest match-day squad on Saturday but was again confined to the bench as his side lost 2-0 at home against Cardiff City.

The Zimbabwean hasn’t played in a competitive game since recovering from a serious knee injury sustained in August, last year. He was not included in the squad for the English Championship season opener against QPR last weekend.

Darikwa also missed the team’s EFL Cup clash against Barnsley early in the month.

But his involvement in the latest outing highlights major progress in the player’s quest to reclaim his berth in the starting XI.

It’s also a boost for Warriors coach Zdravko Logarusic who is hoping the 28-year old will get some playing time before the back-to-back Afcon qualifiers against Algeria in November.

